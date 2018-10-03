Divya spandana denies reports of quitting Congress

New Delhi: Congress social media cell incharge Divya Spandana Ramya has denied reports suggesting that she has either resigned or been sacked from her post.

Rumours were doing the rounds of Ramya quitting the party when description on her Twitter bio changed. Divya's Twitter bio, which described her credentials as "Actor, Former Member of Parliament and currently handles social media and digital communication for Congress" disappeared for hours on Wednesday and returned soon after the news was picked up.

Speaking to reporters, she said that the reports saying she was removed from her post were "silly", and brushed aside rumours of her joining the BJP. The actor-turned politician has been credited with amping up the social media presence of the Congress, has been lately been in the news for all wrong reasons. She has been dragged into a sexual harassment case and a sedition case was filed against her for a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that she had tweeted. In her post, she had called PM Modi a 'chor' (thief) questioning him for not responding to allegations on the controversial Rafale deal. Following her tweet, a lawyer in Lucknow, Syed Rizwan Ahmad, had filed a complaint against her. "Her tweet was derogatory. The PM represents our sovereignty and republic. It is a disgrace to our nation and is a contempt," Ahmad had said.