DK Shivakumar accused of operating hawala network

[India], June 21 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been accused of operating a hawala network by the Income Tax department on Thursday.

In this regard, the Department has filed a complaint before a Special Court in Bengaluru.

According to the complaint filed, the evidence gathered and the statements recorded established that Shivakumar held unaccounted cash of Rs.8, 54, 66,100

"DK Shivakumar has active business concerns in the sectors of education, trust and real estate from a significant amount of time. In the course of him conducting the said business activities, there has been a modus operandi employed by him to engage different people for the purposes of concealing and projecting the unaccounted and illegal money as untainted property for the purpose of evading Income Tax," an official statement read.

Shivakumar and others have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy to evade income tax payment. The IT Department further revealed that the Congress leader is liable to be prosecution under sections 276 C and 277 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 and section 193 and under section 199 of Indian Penal Code. (ANI)