DLF society sewer deaths: 2 more arrested

[India], Sep 23 (ANI): Two more people have been arrested for alleged negligence that led to the death of five workers while cleaning a sewer near DLF flats in Moti Nagar area, earlier this month.

The accused have been identified as D N Mishra, who is the senior manager cum property manager of JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle) and Bharat Raj Verma, the assistant manager (technical) of JLL. Both had close supervision on the operations of the sewage treatment plant.

A supervisor had been arrested on September 10.

The incident took place on September 9, when five people, aged between 22 and 30 years went, to clean the sewer. While two died on the spot, the other three breathed their last in Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. (ANI)