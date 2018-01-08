DMK boycotts TN governor's address in assembly

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday boycotted governor Banwarilal Purohit's address on the first day of Tamil Nadu Assembly session.

The DMK has termed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Government in the state as a minority one, citing they did not have the requisite number of MLAs after disqualification of 18 MLAs.

Earlier, DMK working president MK Stalin had said, "The present government is a minority government. The union government is being a mute spectator. Therefore, in the coming Tamil Nadu Assembly session, we will raise questions on this," Stalin told the media.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker in November disqualified 18 AIADMK MLAs, who had been backing the sidelined party leader, TTV Dhinakaran. The MLAs were disqualified under the 1986 Tamil Nadu Assembly Members Party Defection Law. The disqualified MLAs included Thanga Tamilselvan, Senthil Balaji, P. Vetrivel and K. Mariappan.(ANI)