DMK calls for all-party protest over anti-Sterlite clashes

[India], May 23 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday called for an all-party protest on May 25 over the anti-Sterlite uprising that claimed 11 lives.

Moreover, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) staged a protest in Coimbatore against the killing of protestors.

Meanwhile, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court stayed the construction of a new copper smelter by the Sterlite copper mining industry in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.

On Tuesday, locals protested against the construction of the new copper unit, claiming that the plant would pollute groundwater in their area and cause serious environmental hazards.

The agitation turned violent after protestors, who were not allowed to march up to the plant, began to pelt stones and toppled police vehicles. In retaliation, police officials resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd to contain the situation. In the wake of the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased, a compensation of Rs 3 lakh for the severely injured and Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries. Palaniswami also announced government jobs for the family of the deceased. (ANI)