Chennai: DMK President M.K. Stalin has undergone a minor surgery for removal of cyst from his right thigh, said Apollo Hospitals.

He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of discomfort at his Alwarpet house late on Wednesday.

In a statement issued here on Thursday the hospital said Stalin was admitted to the hospital late on Wednesday. "He underwent a minor surgical procedure for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh," it said.

Stalin would be discharged Thursday later, it added.