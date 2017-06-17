DMK condemns attack on CPI-M's Coimbatore office

Chennai: June 17 (IANS) DMK Working President M.K. Stalin on Saturday condemned a petrol bomb attack on the CPI-M office in Coimbatore.

Some miscreants late on Friday threw petrol bombs at the CPI-M office in Coimbatore, around 500 km from here, damaging the office windows and a parked car slightly.

Tolerating a different political ideology and exchanging views in a democratic manner is healthy politics, said Stalin in a statement here, adding that his party strongly condemns the attack.

He urged the AIADMK government to not keep quiet when law and order is being disturbed by some forces. According to the Coimbatore Police, Friday's attack was carried out by two persons on a motorcycle.