DMK, Congress seal pact for LS elections

Chennai: The DMK and the Congress on Wednesday said they have finalized an agreement to jointly contest the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

DMK MP Kanimozhi and Tamil Nadu PCC President K.S. Alagiri, who met Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in Delhi separately and returned here on Wednesday, said the details of the agreement would be announced at the DMK headquarters here in the evening.

Kanimozhi said senior Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik and K.C. Venugopal would meet DMK President M.K. Stalin on Wednesday after which the details would be made public.

It is understood that the Congress would contest nine of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry seat.