Chennai: DMK working president M K Stalin today described as "drama" the Tamil Nadu government's order to permanently close the Sterlite plant at Tuticorin.

"It is an eyewash, a drama," Stalin, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, said.

If this decision had been taken without the "killing" of 13 lives, the government's good intention could have been appreciated, he told reporters here after chairing a meet of party MLAs ahead of the start of the assembly session tomorrow.

As this decision comes "after killing 13 people," and injuring many, it clearly showed an "ulterior motive," for it. "This government order is not a cabinet decision. You should know this is a GO of the Pollution Control Board," Stalin said. He said the plant's closure under similar circumstances in 2013 was also an "eyewash." It was reopened later following a report of the Pollution Control Board that the unit was safe, he said. If the government had no motive behind its order, by now action must have been taken against police officials including the DGP for the firing incidents which led to the loss of 13 lives, he said. "So far no action has been taken. We will raise these issues in the assembly tomorrow," he said adding if action was not taken, his party would approach the court.