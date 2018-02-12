DMK moves Madras HC against Jayalalithaa's portrait in state Assembly

[India], Feb 12 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday filed a petition in the Madras High Court against the unveiling of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's portrait at the state Assembly.

The DMK even boycotted the entire event stating that the former chief minister had been convicted in a disproportionate assets case after her death and therefore she is not eligible for such honour.

Earlier in the day, in the presence of Chief Minister E Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other MLAs, the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal unveiled the portrait of Jayalalithaa.

Lovingly referred as 'Amma' by her supporters, Jayalalithaa passed away on December 5, 2016, after suffering from prolonged illness. (ANI)