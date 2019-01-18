DMK moves Madras HC challenging 10% reservation Bill

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) organising secretary RS Bharathi on Friday filed a writ petition in Madras High Court challenging recent constitutional amendment for granting 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections of society.

DMK had voted against the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Parliament demanding that it should be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny.

The Lok Sabha on January 8 passed the Bill to grant 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically-weaker individuals belonging to the general category, across religions.

The reservation is meant for economically-weaker individuals whose annual earning is below Rs. 8 lakh and who possess less than 5 acres of agriculture land. There were 323 votes in favour of the Bill and three against it. The Bill was introduced in the House by Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot. (ANI)