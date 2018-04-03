DMK protest continues over Cauvery issue

[India], Apr, 3 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Party (DMK) in Tamil Nadu started a protest against the Central Government on the Cauvery Management Board issue on Tuesday.

They started the 'road roko' protest from Thyagaraya Nagar, locally known as T. Nagar, in Chennai which was led by DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan.

"The protest will continue until the management board is set up," stated party president M.K. Stalin.

An all-party meeting was also held at DMK headquarters.

The protesters carried slogans against Central Government on Cauvery management board issue.

Earlier, the DMK announced a shutdown across the state on April 5 to press for the same.(ANI)