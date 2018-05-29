DMK protests over anti- Sterlite incident, demands CM's resignation

[India], May 29 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin on Tuesday demanded Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami resignation over anti- Sterlite protest in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district, which claimed 13 lives.

"On the behalf of the opposition, we demand that the chief minister should resign. This is what the people also want," Stalin said.

Earlier in the day, Stalin and other DMK reached the state assembly donning a black shirt, to mark their protest against police firing on anti-Sterlite protestors.

The people of Thoothukudi have been protesting against Sterlite industries for months. The protesters were demanding a ban on the Sterlite Industries alleging that it was polluting groundwater and was hazardous for the environment. The protests took a violent turn on May 22 when police opened fire on the protesters, which killed 13 people and left at least 102 injured. Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) TK Rajendran transferred the case to the Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID). This came a day after the state government ordered the closure of Sterlite plant following the protests. (ANI)