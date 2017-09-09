DMK threatens to launch movement for removal of TN Govt.

[India] September 09 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has threatened to launch a mass movement for the removal of Tamil Nadu Government.'

Addressing a public rally here, DMK Working President MK Stalin on Friday said that "day after tomorrow we are going to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao. This will be the last meeting with him and if he did not consider our demand for trust vote in the Assembly then we will start a mass movement for the removal of this government".

DMK and its allies-- Congress and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have sought an appointment with Rao on September 10, 2017.

He also said that The Opposition parties of Tamil Nadu will protest against NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) on Sept 13, 2017 at all district headquarters. Opposition to NEET has been increasing after a Dalit girl Anitha committed suicide. Anitha, who had scored 1,176 out of 1,200 marks in her Class XII State Board examinations but was unable to join the MBBS course due to poor scores in NEET, ended her life in Ariyalur district earlier this month. Her death triggered strong reactions from political parties and social activists who had been seeking exemption for the State from NEET.(ANI)