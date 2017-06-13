DMK to demand AIADMK government's removal: Stalin

Chennai: DMK Working President M.K.Stalin on Monday said his party would seek removal of the Tamil Nadu's AIADMK government after a sting by a TV channel showed its legislators talking about money being paid to them ahead of trust vote for Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.





In a statement issued here Stalin said: "From Governor to President and also to all others holding positions under the Constitution, a complaint will be made."





Stressing that the continuation of AIADMK government is against the Constitution, he said that the party will raise the issue in the assembly and also to the High Court.