DMK to launch 'Cauvery Retrieval Walk'

[India] April 7 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is going to launch 'Cauvery Retrieval Walk' to demand immediate constitution of Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

DMK Working President M.K. Stalin will launch from Trichy's Mukkombu area.

Former Union Information and Technology Minister A Raja also demanded the implementation of the Supreme Court order on Cauvery issue in letter and spirit.

Talking to ANI, Raja said, "We want to implement the entire (Supreme Court) order in letter & spirit."

He also warned Centre and Tamil Nadu government that non-fulfillment of the apex court's Cauvery order will lead to creation of a separate state for the entire Tamil community. "We'll agitate; it will lead to separate state. Before that it is warning bell for central and state government that do not push the entire Tamil community to demand for separate state of Tamil Nadu," Raja said. The Supreme Court on February 16 had ordered the central government to set up the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) within six weeks. (ANI)