DMK to move EC over Jayalalithaa hospital video

[India], December 20 (ANI): Miffed at the release of a video of J Jayalalithaa in Chennai's Apollo Hospital ahead of the RK Nagar by-polls, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is planning to approach the Election Commission against the TTV Dhinakaran faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

DMK leader and Member of Parliament TKS Elangovan alleged that the video has been released for personal gains and is a violation of Election Commission of India's Model Code of Conduct.

"When Jayalalitha was in the hospital for more than a month and people were very anxious, nobody released the video. She was a great leader of the state. She was the chief minister of our state and people needed to know about her health. But these people did not release the video at that time and now, they are using it for their personal gain which is absolutely wrong and violating the model code of conduct. We will complain to Election commission", Elangovan told ANI.

The video of Jayalalithaa came a day before RK Nagar by-polls.

Earlier, Dhinakaran supporter P Vetrivel had denied the reports that no one met Jayalalithaa in the hospital.

"It's false that no one met Jayalalithaa in the hospital; there's a video proof. We waited for days and released it now as we were left with no option. The Enquiry Commission has not summoned us yet. If it does, we will submit evidence to them," Vetrivel told the media.

The video shows a frail Jayalalithaa on a bed with an I-V drip attached to her right hand.

The Election Commission has issued a notice to all TV channels and newspapers to stop using the video that may directly or indirectly have any impact in the forthcoming elections.

"This telecast is in violation to Section 126 (1)(B) of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951, which prohibits display of the any 'election matter', inter-alia, on TV during the period of 48 hours fixed for conclusion of poll," the notice read.

The release of the video can be viewed as an attempt by the Dhinakaran faction to clear the speculations over Jayalalithaa's death. However, the death mystery is already being investigated by a judicial commission.

The former AIADMK leader was admitted to the hospital after she complained of chest pain.

The RK Nagar by-polls, necessitated after Jayalalithaa's death, were earlier scheduled for April 12, but were cancelled following allegations that sums of money were distributed in a vote-for-cash scam.

Counting of votes will be held on December 24. (ANI)