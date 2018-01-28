DMK to raise Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament

[India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Sunday said that they would continue their demand to refer the Triple Talaq Bill to select committee for deliberation upon some of its contentious clauses.

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) and DMK leader Kanimozhi told ANI media, "We will continue to demand that Triple Talaq Bill be referred to select committee for deliberation upon some of its contentious clauses."

The DMK MP further averred that the party will raise Ockhi fishermen issue, NEET issue and Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament.

"We will also raise Ockhi fishermen issue, NEET issue and Women's Reservation Bill which has not been listed in the business advisory," she added. The Budget Session of the Parliament that will begin on Monday, January 28 as many as 28 bills will be tabled in the Lok Sabha, while 39 bills are listed for the Rajya Sabha. The Muslim Women's (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 related to triple talaq, the Codes of Wages Bill, 2017, Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, 2017 are among the important bills that will be tabled for discussion and passage. The Triple Talaq Bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha in the last winter session of the Parliament will be in focus in the Upper House in this session. (ANI)