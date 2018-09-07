DMK to support Cong's Bharat Bandh call against fuel price hike

[India], Sept 7 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Friday extended his support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Congress on September 10 over rising fuel prices.

Tagging Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Twitter, Stalin urged party workers to make it a big success. "DMK will extend complete support to the #BharatBandh call by the Indian National Congress protesting against the BJP government for steep rise in prices of petrol-diesel," the DMK president tweeted

He also wrote, "I urge the people and party cadres to make the bandh on 10th Sept a big success #FuelPriceHike @RahulGandhi."

Fuel prices have once again gone up on Friday morning in Delhi and Mumbai, increasing the demand for government intervention among commuters.

On the one hand, petrol in New Delhi is being sold 48 paise higher at Rs 79.99 per litre, while the price of diesel has been increased by 52 paise to Rs.72.07 per litre.

On the other hand, petrol is being sold at Rs 87.39 per litre and diesel at Rs.76.51 per litre in Mumbai.

The constant surge in fuel prices has led the opposition parties to blame the Narendra Modi government for not doing enough for citizens.

However, Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said the surge in fuel prices was a result of the rise in crude oil prices in the international market, and declining value of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar. (ANI)