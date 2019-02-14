DMK,Congress tie up an alliance of corruption: Amit Shah

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the Congress-DMK tie up alleging that the same is an alliance of corruption.

"DMK and Congress is an alliance of parties that follow the dynastic politics. It is an alliance of corruption. They have come together to create wealth for their families," said Shah while addressing a gathering here.

He claimed that Prime Narendra Modi will again become the Prime Minister this year.

"Entire nation has decided that in May 2019, once again a government will be formed under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," he added.

Lauding the central government for its schemes that have benefited the people of the state, Shah said: "Under Ujjawala Yojana, 29 lakh free gas connections have been given in Tamil Nadu. Moreover, we gave AIIMS to Madurai, Rs. 1,213 crore for the development of the Textile industry, Rs, 20,000 crore for Railways, Rs. 3,600 crore under PMAY, Rs. 828 crore for smart cities." Furthermore, Shah claimed that the constitutional approval for OBC which had been pending for around 50 years was approved under Modi's regime. "In Tamil Nadu, people belonging to OBC community are in large number. The constitutional approval for OBC was pending for the last 50 years, but it is the Modi government that gave the constitutional status to them," he asserted. The Lok Sabha in August 2018 unanimously passed the Constitution 123rd Amendment Bill, 2017 which granted constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). All the members present in the lower house unanimously voted in favour of the Bill with over two-third majority. (ANI)