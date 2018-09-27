DMK's Stalin undergoes surgery

[India], Sept 27 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin, underwent a minor surgical procedure in Chennai on Thursday morning.

The 65-year-old was admitted to Apollo Hospital last night and went under the knife for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh.

The hospital released a medical bulletin on his health and said that he will be discharged later in the day.

The statement read, "DMK president MK Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai late last night. He underwent a minor surgical procedure for the removal of a cyst from his right thigh. He will be discharged this afternoon."

He was rushed to the hospital after he complained of discomfort at his Alwarpet house late on Wednesday. Stalin took charge as the president of the DMK on August 28, succeeding his father, DMK supremo Karunanidhi, who passed away on August 7. (ANI)