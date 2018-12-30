DMRC, traffic police put restrictions ahead of New Year Eve

The Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements in the wake of New Year celebrations in the national capital and has issued an advisory for the same on Sunday.

Police have restricted the movement of vehicles on major roads towards the Connaught Place and in the inner-outer circle after 8 pm on Monday.

As per the advisory no vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place after 8 pm on Monday beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover , Minto Road - Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing , Gole Market , G.P.O, Patel Chowk , Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and Windsor place.

In addition to it, no vehicular traffic shall be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place. While commuters can reach New Delhi Railway Station from South following Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- Jhandewalan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. GPO- Kali Bari Marg- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road, Jhandewalan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. On the other hand, the Old Delhi Railway station will remain unaffected. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes available for North-South directions that include Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road & beyond or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road. While suggested routes for the East-West movement is Ring Road, Bhairon Road, 'C' Hexagon-India Gate, Akbar Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, R.M.L, Park Street, Shankar Road. "Strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving," read the press release from Additional Commissioner of Police/Traffic, BK Singh. Delhi Metro has also put restrictions on place ahead of new year celebrations. DMRC has informed that exit of passengers from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be permitted from 9 PM onwards on the New Year's Eve on 31st December 2018. However, passengers will be allowed to enter the Rajiv Chowk Metro station after 9 PM for boarding the trains. Interchange facility between HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli and Dwarka Sec-21 - NOIDA City Centre/Vaishali will continue as usual at Rajiv Chowk Metro station as per schedule. Services at all other Metro corridors and stations will continue normally.(ANI)