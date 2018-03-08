Do not insist on chief secretary's appearance: Delhi HC to Delhi Assembly committee

[India], Mar 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday gave relief to Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by telling the Delhi Assembly's Question and Reference Committee not to insist on his appearance before them.

Earlier on March 5, the Delhi High Court agreed to hear the plea of Prakash, challenging the notice issued against him for his non-appearance before the Questions and Reference Committee and other issues.

According to reports, a committee of the Delhi Assembly on March 4 accused Prakash of "lying" before the Delhi High Court with regard to a breach of privilege notice issued to him for allegedly skipping a meeting called by the panel.

Members of the Question and Reference Committee said they would also initiate "forgery proceedings" against Prakash for misinforming the court. On February 20, Prakash had lodged a police complaint and alleged that he was manhandled at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs. He had alleged that he was thrashed by two AAP MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal, at Kejriwal's residence where he had been called to discuss Aadhaar-related problems. Prakash said he was attacked in the presence of Kejriwal. (ANI)