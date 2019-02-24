Do not pay heed to rumours, avoid fear-mongering: J-K govt

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir state government on Sunday urged people not to pay heed to rumours on the basis of unsubstantiated and exaggerated pieces of information, in circulation, after the ghastly Pulwama attack.

Addressing the media here, government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said, “During the past few days several rumours are being circulated and panic messages are being disseminated. Most of these have been based on unsubstantiated or exaggerated pieces of information.”

Kansal alleged that some political parties and organisations have chosen to react to these rumours thereby triggering further panic. “My first appeal to everyone is not to pay any heed to rumours, avoid fear-mongering and not to exaggerate matters,” he added. He was addressing concerns about the safety and security of residents of Jammu and Kashmir particularly students residing or studying in other parts of the country, in the wake of the recent tragic incident at Pulwama. "The state has been taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of residents, residing or working in other parts of the country and shall proactively continue to do so," he said. As many as 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives in the dastardly terror attack which took place in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)