[India] April 5 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a doctor of Hindu Rao Hospital who allegedly raped a medical intern.

Talking to ANI, Jatin Narwal, DCP North, said, "The medical intern complained about the doctor that he raped her on the pretext of inviting her over for dinner. We registered an FIR and following legal procedure we arrested the doctor."

The incident allegedly took place on Monday when the doctor and the intern were on duty. (ANI)