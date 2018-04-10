Doctor deplaned: Suresh Prabhu orders probe into Indigo incident

New Delhi: The Union government on Tuesday ordered a probe into an incident of deplaning of a passenger by budget carrier IndiGo after he complained about mosquitoes in the aircraft.

The passenger, identified as Saurabh Rai -- a "reputed doctor" from Lucknow who works for the Narayan Hospital in Bengaluru, was deplaned on Monday at the Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport, Amausi in Lucknow, after he complained to the IndiGo staff about the presence of mosquitoes in the plane.

Rai, a resident of Indiranagar in Lucknow, also alleged that he was held by the "collar" by the flight staff and pulled out of the plane after he complained.

He alleged that not only did the air crew get physical with him, they also told him that mosquitoes are everywhere in India and if he had so much of problem with them, he should leave the country and settle abroad.

According to Rai, he had a 6:05 AM flight to Bengaluru from Lucknow and that there were many mosquitoes hovering around his seat (22C) and some kids on the plane were also crying after being bitten by them. Many co-passengers, he claims also complained of the menace after which he told a flight attendant Sonali that she spray something to ward them off.

"I was told that she will apprise her seniors about the plaint but nothing happened and the plane doors were about to be closed when I raised the matter again only to face half a dozen security staff of the airlines who literally threw me and my cabin luggage out of the aircraft," he alleged. He also said that the video he shot of the mosquitoes on his mobile was also forcibly deleted by the airlines staff.

He had three surgeries lined up in the day at Bengaluru and hence he took a 12:30 PM flight later, he informed.

IndiGo, however, said in a statement that the passenger had misbehaved with the crew members and threatened to damage the aircraft. "We have zero tolerance for such behaviour," the airline said.

Following the incident, a probe was ordered by Minister of Civil Aviation and Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday.

Prabhu tweeted: