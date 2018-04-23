Doctor performs leg injury on man admitted with head injury

[India], Apr 23 (ANI): In what can be seen as a case of medical negligence, doctors at Delhi's Sushruta Trauma Centre wrongly performed leg surgery on a patient who was admitted with head injuries.

The surgery took place on April 19.

The negligence happened as the hospital authorities mistook the patient for another patient with almost similar name.

The man named Vijendra was admitted to get treated for head injuries, but the doctor instead operated on his leg, thinking him to be another patient, Virendra, who had a fractured leg.

According to media reports, the doctor at the hospital has been barred from conducting surgeries after immediate effect following the incident. (ANI)