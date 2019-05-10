Doctor, son thrashed over age-old rivalry in UP

[India], May 10 (ANI): A doctor and his son were thrashed by a group of men allegedly over age-old rivalry in Lucknow's Thakurganj area on Thursday, police said.

According to the police report, dozens of goons barged into the victim's clinic, attacked him and his son and later fled the spot.

After receiving the complaint, police forces from six police stations reached the spot to take control of the situation.

"We received a complaint that two groups are fighting here in Thackurganj area. We immediately rushed to the spot. We are asking locals about the incident and make all efforts to nab the absconding accused. Strict action will be taken against the men found guilty," said Vikas Chandra Tripathi, Superintendent of Police.

"A case has been filed against the attackers and the police is making effort to find the accused," he added. (ANI)