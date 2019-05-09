Doctors' association demands inquiry into death of 3 patients in govt hospital

[India], May 9 (ANI): Dr GR Ravindranath, General Secretary of Doctor's Association for Social Equality, on Thursday demanded a fair inquiry into the deaths of three patients who were on ventilator support, allegedly due to a power cut, at a government hospital here.

Speaking to ANI on the incident at Rajaji hospital, Ravindranath said: "I demand a fair inquiry into this accident. A retired judge should be appointed for the same, only then will we be able to find out the truth. Reportedly, the incident happened due to a power cut. The administration did not take any steps to restore power immediately."

The deceased have been identified as Mallika, Palaniyammal and Raveendran. (ANI)