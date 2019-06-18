Doctors call off strike after meeting Mamata

Kolkata: The doctors have assured to withdraw the protest in Bengal after holding talks with protesters at NRS hospital in Kolkata.

The decision to call off the strike came after doctors in West Bengal held talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, to bring an immediate end to this impasse.

It has been learnt that during the meeting, the CM promised amendments in the clinical establishment act. The amendments are likely to be tabled in the coming session of the assembly. The demand proposed by the junior doctors of setting grievance redressal units in all of West Bengal hospitals have also been accepted.

She also said that she had taken adequate measures in the incident. The chief minster added that if an on-duty doctors succumbs from an attack, it is humane duty of the government to provide job to the next of the kin. Night vigilance in the hospital is expected to increase.