Doctors protest against National Medical Commission bill

[India], Mar. 25 (ANI): A group of doctors under the banner of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday protested against the National Medical Commission (NMC) bill in Delhi.

Last month also, doctors took out a protest march from AIIMS hospital to Parliament against the bill.

The bill, which seeks to replace and subsume the Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body, was tabled in the Rajya Sabha in January by Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda.

According to the bill, practitioners of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy, can practice modern medicine once they complete a short-term "bridge" course.

The bill is also aimed at bringing reforms in the medical education sector which has been under scrutiny for corruption and unethical practices. However, the IMA has termed the bill as "draconian and undemocratic" and called for its withdrawal. (ANI)