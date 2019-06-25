Doctors remove 116 iron nails, wire from man's stomach in Rajasthan

[India], May 15 (ANI): Doctors of a government hospital here have removed 116 nails, long wire and an iron pellet from the stomach of a 40-year-old man.

"In operation of man, we have removed 116 nails, long wire and an iron pellet from his stomach. The size of the nail is 6.5 centimetre. The operation has been done successfully," Dr Anil Saini told ANI.

"The patient is a bit mentally unstable and does not respond to our questions. He did not tell how so many nails entered his stomach. He is doing fine now," he said.

The patient visited the government hospital for the check-up after complaining of stomach pain. "I was stunned after noticing the bunch of nails in his X-ray report after which I asked him to have one more X-ray. Similarities reflected in both reports, thereafter, the patient was operated successfully," Saini said. (ANI)