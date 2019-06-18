Doctor's strike highlights problem of violence in West Bengal

West Bengal, which recently witnessed incidents of violence in the last few days of campaigning ahead f the Lok Sabha polls, is now again the centre of attention for the wrong reasons as doctors across the state have gone on strike protesting violent attacks against a few doctors. The strike has entered its sixth day and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the spotlight on her to see how she defuses the situation. The Sunday Guardian summed up the state of affairs in its editorial –

The doctors are protesting the assault of three of their colleagues last week. One of them has suffered a skull injury when he was assaulted for alleged medical negligence. In the incident, the family of a deceased patient clashed with medical staff at a state-run medical hospital and allegedly attacked an intern.

This has now sparked a number of protests across the country in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu and many other states. In Jaipur doctors continued their work but wore black bands in solidarity.

Lucknow: Doctors at King George's Medical University (KGMU) are on strike in wake of violence against against doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/MY8WFfTyhE June 17, 2019

Madhya Pradesh: Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal hold protest in support of doctors of West Bengal. #DoctorsStrike pic.twitter.com/r5R5r6xoRa — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) called for a nation-wide withdrawal of non-essential medical services for 24 hours staring Monday morning. The IMA is headed by Santanu Sen of the TMC who’s a Rajya Sabha MP. The AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association decided not to participate in the strike. The Hindu editorial offers a starting point on the way forward in its editorial

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has her hands full with this crisis. The Governor of West Bengal, Keshari Nath Tripathi, on Thursday appealed to the striking doctors to resume work in the interest of the patients. A memo sent by a group of doctors was sent to the Governor which demanded adequate security and protection for doctors and a full investigation of the incident where junior doctors and an intern were attacked. The Chief Minister initially made a mistake in ignoring the strike and taking a hard line stance on it by threatening the doctors who were on strike. The doctors have agreed to meet with her but want it to be broadcast to the public. The state government has invited the doctors to a meeting scheduled for 3 pm Monday.

Junior doctors of #NRSMedicalCollege and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, after a general body meeting: We want immediate end to this impasse by discussion with the CM, which, to maintain transparency, shouldn't be behind closed doors, but open to media under camera coverage. pic.twitter.com/N8Spu1yRci — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2019

The crux of the demand from the doctors is protection and a law against attacks on medical and healthcare professionals. The editorial mentions a 2017 review of some of the causes of tensions among patients’ kin and doctors in the National Medical Journal of India. The review authored by Neeraj Gopal, Convener, Medicos Legal Action Group (MLAG) states that this is a unique problem for India –

The other reasons given by Gopal are poor communication, lack of healthcare literacy and the cost of healthcare. Infrastructure is another issue that hasn’t been dealt with enough. State governments have dragged their feet when it comes to filling vacancies in public hospitals and the cost of medical education is high. The NDA government’s National Health Policy states that public expenditure on healthcare will increase to 2.5% of GDP.

A fundamental lack of communication in dire or tragic circumstances can result in family members resorting to violence in seeking answers. One of the solutions offered in the review is a change in the Indian Penal Code as well as having a central law for prevention of violence against healthcare persons. From the doctor’s perspective, their duty is to treat their patients to the best of their ability. Shah Alam Khan, professor, department of Orthopaedics, AIIMS, in a column for the Indian Express, writes on the case for compassion –