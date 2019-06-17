Doctors' strike: Hospital services to be hit across the country

New Delhi: Doctors from parts of the country are bracing for a strike today which is held in solidarity with the doctors in Bengal. On Sunday, after six days of protest, the doctors said they were ready for talks with the government.

The Mamata Banerjee government has given a 3 pm appointment to the junior doctors of the NRS Medical College, who went on strike after a colleague was assaulted by the relatives of a patient who died.

These protests are against the brutal attack on two junior doctors by the family members of a dead patient in the medical college that happened on June 10.

Hospitals from across the country stopped work for a nationwide strike. Doctors in Kerala staged a protest on Monday in the wake of the recent assault on their counterparts in West Bengal. While medicos from the private sector opted for a day-long strike with just the casualty services to be made available; those in the government sector would remain off duty for two hours from all out-patient services from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. At the state-run Medical Colleges, teachers would be on strike for an hour from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. All private clinics including dental clinics have also been asked to down their shutters for the day, a medical official said.