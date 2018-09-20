Dog fights poisonous cobra to save her puppies!

[India], Sep 20 (ANI): There is no greater warrior than a mother protecting her child- a befitting example of this saying was seen in Odisha's Bhadrak district on Tuesday night when locals witnessed a fierce fight between a poisonous cobra and a dog after the reptile tried to bite her puppies.

The dog and her six puppies had taken a shelter under the staircase of a house in Satabhauni Bazaar area. A cobra slithered into the enlosed space and attacked the new-borns.

People residing nearby gathered at the spot on hearing the loud and restless barking. One of them captured the dramatic ordeal on camera.

In the video, the dog can be seen barking continously in a bid to ward off the reptile, while the serpent's loud hissing can also be heard. At least two of the puppies can be seen lying unconcious,while others lay huddled up as the confrontation between the dog and the snake ensued. Unfortunately, forest officials were unable to reach the spot on time, however, locals called in a snake catcher, who captured the cobra and took it away. After the confrontation, the dog lost four of her puppies due to snake bites. (ANI)