[India], Mar 15 (ANI): In a case of animal cruelty, a puppy was thrashed in Kotwali area of New Delhi, injuring one of his legs.

The incident came to light when the owner of the puppy spotted him returning home barely able to walk.

On owner's complaint, police has registered a case against two persons.

The owner immediately rushed his pet to a hospital for medical treatment. Doctors referred him to a Saifai hospital after giving first aid. (ANI)