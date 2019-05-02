Doing right thing at right time: CBSE Class XII second ranker Gaurangi Chawla shares mantra

[India], May 2 (ANI): 'Doing the right thing at the right time'- that is the success mantra for Gaurangi Chawla, who secured second position in the class 12 examination result announced by the Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday.

"Doing the right thing at the right time. It is not as if you become a typical nerd and keep studying all the time," she told reporters here who wanted to know how she fared so well.

Gaurangi who scored 99.6 per cent in the examinations also expressed her gratitude to her family members and the teachers for their support.

She studied in Nirmal Ashram Deepmala Public School and achieved a total of 498 out of 500 marks. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday declared the result of Class 12 board examinations. The pass percentage jumped by 0.31 per cent this year and stood at 83.4 per cent. The top three performing regions are Thiruvananthapuram with 98.2 per cent, Chennai region with 92.93 per cent and New Delhi with 91.87 per cent. Hansika Shukla from Delhi Public School in Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar's SD Public School emerged as the national toppers with a score of 499 out of 500. (ANI)