Doing what was promised in manifesto: MP Congress on Mayawati’s comparison with BJP

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): Hours after BSP supremo Mayawati drew a comparison between BJP and Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh, state Congress leaders PC Sharma and Manak Agarwal have defended their party stating that the government is doing whatever it had promised to people in its manifesto.

Mayawati took to Twitter today to lambast both the national parties and said, “Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is like BJP and has slapped atrocious NSA against Muslims for cow slaughter. Now, the UP BJP government has booked 14 AMU students under notorious sedition charges. Both are the example of state terror and are condemnable. People should decide what is the difference between Congress and BJP government?”

When asked about Mayawati’s post, PC Sharma told ANI: “We are doing what was promised in the manifesto. If she thinks something is unethical, she can write to us. We will have discussions. There is no comparison between BJP and Congress.” Manak Agarwal said, “Congress has a clear stand on ‘gaumata’. Congress has fulfilled the said promise, which we mentioned in our manifesto. I think Mayawati should re-think on this entire matter.” Interestingly, BSP is an alliance partner in Madhya Pradesh government with its two MLAs supporting the Kamal Nath-led state government. As per media reports, 14 Aligarh Muslim University students, including their union chief, were booked on Wednesday under sedition charges after protests on the campus. On February 7, Congress leader Naseem Khan had also slammed Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government for invoking National Security Act (NSA) for cow protection in the state. On February 5, NSA was invoked against three persons accused of illegal cow slaughter in the communally sensitive Khandwa region, said the police. The three accused had escaped taking advantage of the dark. The NSA has been slapped by police against the accused with the consent of the district administration. (ANI)