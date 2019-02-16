Donation portal slows down due to heavy flow of support for Pulwama martyrs

'Bharat Ke Veer' portal for receiving donations for the security forces has slowed down due to a heavy surge in traffic on the website thanks to overwhelming support for the CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs expresses gratitude for the overwhelming support for Pulwama martyrs on Bharat Ke Veer, our web portal for your donations. The portal is experiencing a heavy surge of visitors due to which it is slowing down,” a BSF spokesperson said on Saturday.

“We request patience while we work on technical solutions,” he said. The contributions in 'Bharat ke Veer' are exempted from income tax. After the attack, a number of corporate houses and individuals have come in support of the dead personnel and their families. As many as 40 CRPF jawans were killed when a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based JeM terror outfit rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the convoy of security forces in Pulwama. They were 2,500 in all and were travelling to Srinagar in 78 buses from Jammu. (ANI)