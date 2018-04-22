Don't blame media for controversies: PM Modi to lawmakers

[India], Apr. 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday advised Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers to think before speaking to the media to avoid controversies.

While interacting through video conferencing with the help of his 'Narendra Modi App', the Prime Minister said, "Sometimes our workers blame the media. But have we ever thought that we provide 'masala' (controversies) to media through our own mistakes? Whatever be the issue, we start speaking, as soon as we spot a camera."

He added, "They will (media) obviously use parts of your sentences as per their convenience. It is not media which is at fault. We will have to control ourselves. Only they must give statements who have been given responsibility to do so." Prime Minister Modi also urged the BJP leaders to make full use of the potential of social media to connect with the people of this country. BJP parliamentarians and party's lawmakers from the state assemblies took part in the conferencing. While interacting, Prime Minister Modi also sought suggestions from the leaders. (ANI)