Don't depend on Government, ask alumni to contribute: Javadekar to schools

[India], Sep 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar has advised the schools to ask for financial assistance from their alumni instead of approaching the government for help.

While speaking at an event organised here by the Jnana Prabhodini School, the HRD Minister said that there are some schools which keep on approaching the government with a "begging bowl seeking help" rather than asking their alumni for it.

Praising the contribution made by the alumni of the Jnana Prabodhini School for the maintenance and development of the institution, the HRD Minister said that the school had set a good example for other institutes as well.

"Aise school bhi chalte hain. Nahi to har baar sarkar ke paas katora lekar jaenge aur baat karenge ki hamein madad chahiye. Arey madad to aapke ghar mein padi hai. Aapke jo purv chatra hain unki bhi zimmedari banti hai (Don't beg for funds, and ask alumni to contribute for the development of the school instead of repeatedly asking funds from the Government)," he said. He further said, "Worldwide, who runs educational institutes? Alumni. Those who once studied there became successful later give it back to them. It has been a trend in Jnana Prabodhini. I was told that alumni here do as much as they can for the school." Javadekar also asked alumni to get associated with their schools or colleges in an endeavour to contribute for its betterment. "It is the responsibility of former students to get associated with their schools or colleges and contribute for its betterment. It is also important for a school or college to develop that kind of attitude in its students, which will be helpful for future," he added. (ANI)