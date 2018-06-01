Don't disturb families of missing: Madras HC tells TN police

[India], June 1 (ANI): In context with the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court (HC) on Friday asked the Tamil Nadu police not to disturb the families of the missing people against whom complaints have been registered, in the name of enquiry.

The court has also asked the Tamil Nadu government to explain by June 6 the circumstances that led to police firing into a crowd in Thoothukudi in the state last month.

The directive was issued after the court received a petition demanding the registration of a murder case against the Director General of Police, T K Rajendran, as well as the formation of a special investigation team (or SIT).

On May 22, police opened fire on protesters agitating against the expansion of the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi, killing 13 people and injuring 102. The people of Thoothukudi were up in arms and protesting against the construction of the copper plant by the Sterlite Copper Minning Industries, claiming that it was polluting groundwater, and was hazardous for the environment. (ANI)