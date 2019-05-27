Don't get disheartened by LS defeat, look forward to Assembly polls: Delhi CM to party workers

[India], May 27 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday motivated party workers to not get disheartened by their crushing defeat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and said "they should now look forward to the Delhi Assembly elections," which are slated to take place next year.

Kejriwal said he is confident of getting more than 54 per cent vote share which AAP received in the last Delhi Assembly elections when it won 67 out of 70 seats.

Taking to the stage, Kejriwal congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for winning a second term and hoped that the Central government would work in good faith with the state government for the betterment of Delhi.

"People gave votes based on PM face thinking it was a national election and not one for AAP. But now it is time to go to them saying this here is the state election now and we must vote not on a name but on the basis of work done," Kejriwal said. He urged the AAP volunteers to go to the "people of Delhi and ask them if Delhi had elected a BJP state government four years ago, would schools have been transformed, would mohalla clinics have been made, would doorstep delivery be started?" The CM believes, based on the work they have done for people, their 54 per cent vote share in the last assembly elections would surpass this time. "The only precondition for this is that everyone sheds this air of dismay and starts afresh with a smile," he said. (ANI)