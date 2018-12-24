Don't invoke Hanuman much: Raj Babbar to BJP

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Raj Babbar on Monday said the BJP should not discuss Lord Hanuman's roots any further, as a "stroke of his tail" took away three states-Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh-from them.

Speaking to ANI, he said: "BJP should now understand that they should not tease Lord Hanuman any more. A stroke of his tail has already taken three states away from their foothold. Now your (BJP) Lanka is going to be burnt."

Babbar's comments come amidst the row over Lord Hanuman's caste, which was triggered after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while campaigning in Rajasthan's Alwar district last month said that Hanuman was a "Dalit." (ANI)