Don't link Ayodhya matter with 2019 elections: Uma Bharti to Opposition

[India], June 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Tuesday said that the issue surrounding the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya should not be associated with the 2019 General Elections.

"Do not associate it (construction of the temple) with the 2019 General Elections. We only want the construction to happen soon, irrespective of whether it is done before or after the 2019 General Elections. If done so, people will not be able to connect with the issue with an open mind," Bharti told ANI

While stressing that the construction should only commence with a national consensus, Bharti urged opposition leaders to come together and find a way for the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site. "Today our government is both at the centre and state. I appeal to Rahul Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Ji, Mamata Banerjee and others to find out a way to build the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with a national consensus," she said. Earlier this month, a group of priests, who met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, had claimed that the latter gave his assurance that the temple will be built in Ayodhya. On a related note, the Supreme Court had on May 17 adjourned the Ram Temple-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The next hearing will be held after summer vacation. The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, allegedly demolished by Hindu Karsevaks, claiming that the mosque was built after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there. (ANI)