Don't make the 12th pass Prime Minister this time: Kejriwal

[India], Feb 13 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked people to vote for an educated person for the prime ministerial post, instead of a Class "12th pass", indirectly referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I want to tell the people that the position of the Prime Minister is very important. Last time, you made a 12th pass person the Prime Minister of India. This time don't make the 12th pass the Prime Minister. Search for a well-educated person. It is better when a literate person becomes the Prime Minister. The person who is 12th pass does not even understand which document he is signing. The second problem with him is that he does not consult anyone. He does what he wants to do," Kejriwal said at a dharna here at the Jantar Mantar.

Talking about the political drama between the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government and the Centre, Kejriwal said that Prime Minister Modi wants to destroy BR Ambedkar's Constitution. "If Kolkata Police Commissioner (Rajeev Kumar) had got arrested that day then a message would have gone to all governments and police force across the country that one needs to be worried about the Narendra Modi-led government now and not the state governments," Kejriwal said. "BR Ambedkar made a Constitution which provided different powers to the state and central governments. Today Narendra Modi wants to destroy that Constitution. He wants to end democracy in this country. I salute Mamata Banerjee for what she did to Prime Minister Modi's CBI officials," he added. Kejriwal later went on to compare Prime Minister Modi with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. "Earlier, AAP had ruled Delhi for 49 days. During that time, corruption came to an end in the national capital. People were scared of taking bribes. Through the Anti-Corruption branch, we booked cases on big-big people in this country. After we came to power again, within four months Prime Minister Modi took over the Anti-Corruption branch through para-military and Indian Army," he said. (ANI)