Don't want to waste time on defamation cases, says Sisodia

[India], Mar. 19 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday that he would rather utilise his time in service of the people than doing rounds of the courts for the defamation cases filed against him and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"We will apologise to the people we have hurt. We're here to serve the people; we do not have the time to go to courts for such issues. We're here to build schools & hospitals for the welfare of people," said Sisodia.

Earlier, Amit Sibal, a lawyer, and son of Kapil Sibal, had filed a defamation suit against Kejriwal and his deputy for alleging that Kapil Sibal had a conflict in seeking to revise a tax demand on telecom major Vodafone.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal had publicly acknowledged the apologies of Kejriwal and Sisodia for levelling false allegations on him and said everything was forgotten now. The apologies from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members did not go well with the members of the Punjab division of the party, with Aman Arora, vice-president of the party's Punjab unit, tendering his resignation last Friday. (ANI)