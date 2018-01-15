'Doorstep delivery' scheme gets green light

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday approved the Delhi government's 'doorstep delivery' scheme, which aims to ensure home delivery of 40 government services to residents of the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured Baijal that the government will simultaneously work to strengthen the system for 'on-line' delivery of services and both systems of providing services to the public by 'Mobile Sahayaks' and through 'Internet Kiosks' that will be complementary to each other.

A statement read, "Lt. Governor Baijal has approved the Cabinet decision pertaining to "Door Step delivery of public services' as the Chief Minister assured that the government will simultaneously work to plug the gaps in the digital delivery of services from the 'application' to the 'delivery' stage in the present system of providing services 'on-line' by enabling young entrepreneurs to come up with 'internet kiosks' with adequate safeguards, from where the services can be accessed". It further said the Chief Minister also assured that a suitable financial model will also be worked out to provide a soft loan, if needed, to the educated unemployed to set up these 'kiosks'. "On the assurance that both the systems will function as complementary to each other, the LG approved the proposal and advised the Administrative Department concerned to finalize the proposal for setting up 'internet kiosks' within a month", said a statement. (ANI)