DoT, BSNL hold discussions with AUAB to avert proposed strike from Monday

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): The Department of Telecommunications and the BSNL management are in discussion with the representatives of Associations of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (AUAB) to address their concerns, the government said on Sunday.

All India Unions and AUAB have called a three-day strike starting from Monday to press for their various demands, including benefits to executives under the third Pay Revision Committee (PRC) with 15 per cent fitment and to non-executives as per the eight wage negotiations.

Some of the other demands are the allotment of 4G spectrum to BSNL, revision of pension for BSNL retirees from January 1, 2017 and delinking of same with pay revision for Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) implementation and deduction of payment of pension contribution by BSNL on actual basic pay instead of on the highest level of the pay scale.

DoT has reiterated that "positive steps" are being taken by the Department in respect of each of these demands.

The issue of spectrum allotment for providing 4G services to BSNL is being referred to TRAI to recommend on the issue of administrative allocation, quantum, price, and appropriate frequency band. Further action will be taken on the receipt of the said recommendation.

"In parallel, a comprehensive proposal for revival of BSNL has been prepared, which will be taken up for consideration by competent authorities very soon. An institutional mechanism in the form of a coordination committee comprising senior officers of the DoT, BSNL management, and representatives of AUAB is already functional," the statement by the Government of India noted.

BSNL management has issued appeals to its employees not to resort to any agitational programme at this critical juncture, "when the organisation is engaged in sincere and serious efforts to protect and enhance its market share, and when any disruption in services can only adversely impact the interests of BSNL and its customers, employees, and other stakeholders."

"The Government wishes to re-emphasise that it will continue to engage with the BSNL management and representatives of the unions and associations of BSNL, to support their reasonable demands, and to guide the organisation towards a revival," the statement said.

"The government also hopes that BSNL employees and officers will not jeopardise the interests of their organisation by going on strike at a time when it is in their own interest to protect their customer base and revenue by providing uninterrupted, high-quality services," said the statement further. (ANI)