Double ton, a 'gift' to wife on anniversary: Rohit Sharma

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): After guiding his team to a 141-run victory over Sri Lanka through an unbeaten 208, India stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma dedicated his double ton to wife Ritika Sajdeh on the occasion of their marriage anniversary.

Rohit not only slammed a double ton but also became the first player on the planet to surpass the 200-run mark 'three times' in one-day internationals (ODIs).

It was a moment to watch when Rohit crossed the 200-mark and kissed his ring finger to dedicate his brilliant innings to wife, who was supporting and praying for the right-handed batsman.

Speaking at a press conference post match, Rohit said, "I'm happy my wife is here with me on this special day. I know she would have liked this gift from me. She has been my strength. She has always been there for me. You go through so much stress in this sport, and having them around is always special". Rohit slammed 13 fours and 12 sixes enroute 208 off 153 balls to help India set a humongous 393 run target for the visitors. The 30-year-old said that he remained determined after hitting the first hundred and had built his mind to remain rooted on the crease. "If I am not wrong, the first 100 I got was around the 38th or 39th over. So I was telling myself, if I have got this far, I am not going to get out. I was only looking to keep my shape and hit through the line. It was the same thing I did in my first two 200s. I started off pretty slow then too," he quipped. Incidentally, it was Sri Lanka, against which Rohit had registered the highest score in the history of ODIs three years back at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata where he hammered record 264. Quizzed about his best double hundred, Rohit said, "Very difficult to pick one. All three came at crucial times. 264 is obviously very close to me. I've said it many times, but I honestly cannot pick one." India have now levelled the series 1-1 after the Lankan Lions won the first ODI in Dharamshala.(ANI)